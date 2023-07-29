Ukraine's defeat in conflict with Russia would mean NATO's loss – Serbian President

BELGRADE, July 29. /TASS/. Russia's victory in the conflict with Ukraine would mean defeat for the collective West, in particular for the entire NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on TV Prva.

The Serbian leader expressed concern about the current state of the Ukrainian conflict.

"I’m afraid that neither side can afford to lose. On the one hand, Putin must not lose <...> The West must not lose, that is, Ukraine must not lose, because in this case America, the European Union, which means NATO and the collective West, would be defeated," the Serbian President said, adding that "this is a war of patience and exhaustion."

Earlier, Vucic said that tensions in the conflict zone in Ukraine continue to grow and have not yet reached the peak of escalation. He also said that the Serbian armed forces are becoming more effective and increase their combat readiness through a detailed study of the conflict in Ukraine.

After the start of the special military operation, the President of Serbia said in his address to the nation following a meeting of the Security Council that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia. He stated that the republic is temporarily stopping army and police exercises with all foreign partners. Vucic noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be fraternal states and regrets what is happening in the east of Europe. He also said that Belgrade is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.