African Union demands Nigerien military restore constitutional authority – agency

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The African Union has demanded that Niger’s military restore constitutional authority, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union demanded in a communique that the military personnel "immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen days."

The council condemned the July 26 military coup, "which resulted in the ousting of a democratically elected president." The council also warned that it "will take necessary action, including punitive measures against the perpetrators."

On the evening of July 26, rebels in Niger announced the dismissal of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of national borders, the introduction of a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and the prohibition of political parties. General Abdourahmane Tchiani became head of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, which assumed all powers of government. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, whose officers seized President Bazoum. The National Council includes a range of Nigerien top officers, namely former Chief of Staff General Salif Modi who was dismissed this April.