NATO planning maintenance facility in Poland

OTTAWA, July 28. /TASS/. NATO is planning to build a new facility for repairing Ukrainian military equipment near Rzeszow, a Polish city that sits less than 100 km from the Ukrainian border, according to The Globe and Mail.

"We are going to establish a maintenance facility in partnership with the US and the UK. No intent to have a large Canadian presence," the Canadian newspaper quoted a Canadian official as saying. He underscored that no Canadian troops would be stationed long-term there and that the facility’s main role would be to repair Ukrainian tanks and other fighting vehicles, The Globe wrote on Friday.

Earlier, Rzeszow Mayor Konrad Fijolek told Polish media outlets that NATO was planning to install a new military base in his city where "American, British and Canadian troops will be permanently stationed." However, Canadian and Polish officials told the newspaper that the facility would be more of a repairs and logistics center than a military base.