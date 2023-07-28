Ethiopia wants to join BRICS, says senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Many African countries have expressed their desire to join BRICS, including Ethiopia, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said.

"Many countries have expressed such an intention. Including Ethiopia. But now I wouldn't count yet, because their number is growing. This issue will be discussed at the BRICS summit. I think the situation will be clearer soon," he told TASS in an interview.

"Some of the African countries have made formal applications, some have just declared their intentions. I would not count. But it is known that Egypt and Algeria have definitely made such an application," the diplomat pointed out.