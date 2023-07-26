Swedish authorities report deteriorating security environment after Quran burning incident

STOCKHOLM, July 26. /TASS/. The Swedish Security Service (SAPO) reports a deteriorating security climate both domestically within the Scandinavian country and outside its borders against the background of recent Quran-burning incidents.

"The Swedish Security Service has earlier stated that manifestations where holy scriptures are desecrated, and the subsequent reactions, can have a threat-inducing effect. In our assessment, this course of events has worsened the security situation," the agency said in a press release.

"The actions carried out, and already ongoing disinformation campaigns, have affected Sweden’s image from that of being a country of tolerance to a country hostile to Islam and Muslims, a country where attacks against Muslims are sanctioned by the state, and where Muslim children can be kidnapped by social services," it went on to say. "As a whole, this may increase the threat posed by individuals in the violent Islamist environment," the security agency warned.

As of now, SAPO assesses the terrorist threat level as three on a five-point scale. On June 28, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire at Medborgarplatsen Square in central Stockholm in a demonstration that had been pre-authorized by the police. It occurred on a day when Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the major religious holidays in Islam. This action sparked a harsh reaction across the Islamic world, especially in Arab countries. Two weeks later, Swedish authorities issued a permit for a similar demonstration on July 20 in Stockholm. This time, Momika kicked the holy book but did not burn it. The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was attacked by protesters, while the Iraqi government expelled the Swedish ambassador as persona non grata.