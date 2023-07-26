EU representatives agree to toughen of sanctions against Belarus

BRUSSELS/MADRID, July 26. /TASS/. The committee of permanent representatives under the EU agreed upon toughening of sanctions against Belarus, the Spanish presidency in the EU tweeted on Wednesday.

"Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the presidency said. "The measures include listings of individuals and entities," it added.

Ambassadors at the same time did not agree upon restrictions against Belarusian potash fertilizers, a source in Brussels told TASS.

"Restrictions on imports of potash fertilizers from Belarus have not been included so far," the source said. The new package stipulates a ban on exports of "a wide range of goods of military-technical purpose," he added.