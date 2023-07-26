Armenian, Russian foreign ministers discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, July 26. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday to discuss issues of regional security and stability and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the foreign ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

"The interlocutors focused on issues of regional security and stability, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and existing humanitarian problems," the ministry said. "Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is deepening with every passing hour as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the imperative to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the provisions of the Trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the Orders of the International Court of Justice."

The top Armenian diplomat emphasized the need to take concrete steps by the signatories of the trilateral statement and the possibility to use the existing international tools.

Mirzoyan also stressed the importance of addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under an international mechanism.

"During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was touched upon. In the context of delimitation and border security between the two countries, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the commitment to take the 1975 map as the basis for ensuring maximum clarity in the process of further border delimitation," the statement says.

The Armenian foreign ministry added that in the context of unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region, the absence of an alternative to the functioning of the relevant communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries was once again emphasized during the talks.