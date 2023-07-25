US Department of State confirms ex-marine Trevor Reed injured in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The US Department of State confirmed that former US marine Trevor Reed, released during an exchange of captives with Russia, was injured in hostilities in Ukraine.

According to Department Spokesman Vedant Patel, Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government." Speaking during a briefing for reporters Tuesday, Patel noted that Reed was evacuated from Ukraine by a German NGO and currently receives medical treatment in Germany.

Patel pointed out the US repeatedly warned its citizens against travelling to Ukraine and taking part in hostilities.

Previously, Reed’s injury was reported by US’ The Messenger. According to the report, the ex-marine voluntarily traveled to Ukraine and stepped on an anti-personnel landmine about two weeks ago. The report does not disclose Reed’s condition, but points out that he sustained numerous shrapnel wounds.

According to the report, the US Administration is disappointed over Reed’s situation.

On April 27, 2022, Trevor Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. Yaroshenko was arrested in 2010 in Liberia over charges of alleged transportation of a major shipment of cocaine. Later, he was illegally extradited to the US, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Yaroshenko denied all charges, called his arrest a provocation and his case - fabricated. Reed was sentenced in Russia in 2020 for 9 years in prison over charges of assault on a policeman.