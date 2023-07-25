South African president to attend Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to take part in the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, the presidential office told TASS.

"We confirm that President Ramaphosa plans to take part in the Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28," a spokesman for the office said.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The events were first held in Sochi in October 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.