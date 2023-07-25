Kremlin rules out return to grain deal at present moment

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Coming back to the grain deal is now impossible, since its conditions regarding Russia have not been met, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked to comment on the proposals of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to extend the Black Sea initiative, he said: "Indeed, Mr. Guterres’ letter [to Russian President Vladimir Putin] once again outlined a certain plan of action and a promise that one day it would be possible to fulfill the Russian part of these agreements. Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to this deal, because it is not being implemented," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, de facto the deal was never executed.

"However, President Putin made it clear that Russia is ready to immediately resume the deal as soon as it is executed," Peskov stressed.

The grain deal, which provided for the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and created conditions for the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia, was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Since then it has been extended several times.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue participating in the initiative, since the other parties did not fulfill their obligations in that part of the agreement that concerned the supply of Russian products to the world market. Putin assured that Moscow could resume the grain deal if all the promises made to it were fully fulfilled.