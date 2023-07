MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A series of powerful blasts was heard in Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odessa early on Wednesday, the country’s Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported.

According to the report, the explosions occurred between 1:05 a.m. and 1:07 a.m. Moscow time.

No other details are known. Local authorities are yet to comment on the situation.

At present, an air raid warning has been declared in Odessa and a number of other Ukrainina regions.