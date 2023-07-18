Armenia not to be used to bypass sanctions — top diplomat

YEREVAN, July 18. /TASS/. Armenia will not let itself be used to bypass sanctions and maintains close cooperation on this matter with the European Union, the United States, and all parties concerned, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, the war has impacted Armenia’s economy, both positively and negatively. But since you are talking about sanctions, I would like to once again publicly and loudly assure everyone who is interested in this topic that Armenia is not going to become a space where sanctions could be circumvented. We are cooperating very closely and very transparently not only with the relevant bodies in the European Union, but also with the United States and other countries," he told a news conference in Vienna.