German foreign minister sees no conditions for talks with Russia on Ukraine now

BERLIN, July 16. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that she would like to see opportunities for talks with Russia on a settlement in Ukraine, but currently she saw no conditions for this.

The foreign minister set forth her position in an interview published on Sunday in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper and broadcast on the Welt television channel. In reply to the question whether it was possible to negotiate with the Russian authorities, the top diplomat said: "Obviously, in the situation that has developed over the last 500 days, no." "I wish we could negotiate. But now it is not about wishful thinking, but about the need to face reality," the top diplomat said.

She claimed that peace would come "when Russian soldiers leave Ukraine."

According to Baerbock, diplomatic efforts are taken "on a daily basis" by the German Foreign Ministry and the government, as well as at the international level, to make Russia end the special military operation.