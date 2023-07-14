Grain deal future unknown — diplomatic source in Ankara

ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. The future of the grain deal is currently unknown - resolving the issues requires Western initiatives, a diplomatic source in Ankara told TASS on Friday.

"As you know, Russia has made very specific demands on fulfilling the Russian part of the agreement. The fate of the agreement has not been resolved, but it is apparent that its prolongation will be possible if the West, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, make steps to fulfill their duties," the source said.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that Russia will consider its next steps before the grain deal expires. "As President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] stated yesterday, we still have a few days. We will inform you in a timely manner about the decision after further investigation of these issues," he said.

Putin said earlier that Russia may suspend its participation in the grain deal until all promises made to it in such agreements are fulfilled. "We may suspend our participation in this agreement. And if everyone reiterates that all the promises made to us will be fulfilled - let them fulfill these promises. And we will immediately join this agreement. Again," Putin said. The option of "first the extension and then the fulfillment of promises" is no longer suitable for Russia, the president stressed.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the United Nations. On May 18, the grain deal was extended for another two months until July 17.