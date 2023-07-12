Erdogan plans to discuss release of Azov unit commanders with Putin

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes to discuss Turkey’s recent release of commanders from the Azov nationalist battalion (which is designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) to Ukraine when he meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We received a request to release their six commanders. We decided to give a positive response. After that, a number of statements were made in Russia, but after they learned the details (of the militants' release to Kiev - TASS), the situation became positive. President Putin will visit Turkey in August, and I think we will have an opportunity to discuss these issues with him again one-on-one," the Turkish president said at a news conference in Vilnius that followed a NATO summit.