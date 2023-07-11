Increased support for Ukraine main message of NATO summit — secretary general

PARIS, July 11. /TASS/. Increased volumes of aid to Ukraine will become the main message of the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the France 24 TV channel on Monday.

"I am confident it will be a positive and strong message on Ukraine and the path forward for membership," he said, noting that the alliance will make sure that Ukraine is well-supplied with arms, munitions, spare parts, training and maintenance.

Replying to a question about potential deliveries of Western fighter jets to Ukraine, Stoltenberg noted that NATO countries have already been sending large volumes of modern weapons and ordnance to Ukraine.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would not receive an invitation to NATO at the Vilnius summit, but it would be sent a strong signal that "NATO's door is open." He also said that NATO would approve a multi-year military support package for Ukraine that should be implemented regardless of the progress of the conflict with Russia.

The NATO summit which kicks off in Vilnius on Tuesday will be attended by the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan.