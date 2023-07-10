Ukrainian minister says NATO agreed to ease accession procedure for Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Thursday said NATO member countries had agreed to drop the requirement for Ukraine to execute a membership action plan before it could join the bloc.

"Following intensive talks, NATO allies have reached consensus on removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership. I welcome this long-awaited decision that shortens our path to NATO. It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member," he said on Twitter.

Western news media reported earlier that NATO member countries had agreed that, if or when a political decision is made to admit Ukraine to the alliance, Kiev will be able to use a fast-track procedure without executing a membership action plan. However, according to the Financial Times, even as there won’t be a formal MAP, Ukraine will still have to carry out reforms to fight corruption, achieve military compatibility with NATO and beef up the protection of intelligence exchange. On July 9, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that NATO members, when they convene for a summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, will make Kiev’s potential membership in the alliance contingent on further reforms by the country.