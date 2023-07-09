France to continue its support for Ukraine, working on new aid package – top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. France is working on a new package of military assistance to Ukraine and will continue its support for Kiev as long as it takes, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Sunday.

"New deliveries of military assistance are being planned bearing in mind Ukraine’s immediate needs," she said in an interview with the RFI radio station’s Ukrainian arm. She did not say, however, what kind of weapons will be supplied.

She stressed that France is set to strengthen Ukraine’s potential "in the long-term perspective," and that is why French President Emmanuel Macron offered to train military pilots.

"Our support is geared to satisfy, in cooperation with our allies and partners, the needs outlines by the Ukrainian authorities. First of all, this is about helping Ukraine defend itself in the short-term perspective <…>, focusing special attention on air defense and artillery. This support will be continued and enhanced," she pledged.

Touching upon the upcoming NATO summit, the top French diplomat noted that France is working with partners on security guarantees that can be granted to Ukraine "not instead of, but along with the process of its integration into NATO.".