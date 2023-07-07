Kiev, Prague ink memorandum on defense industry cooperation

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Ukraine and the Czech Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin and Czech First Deputy Defense Minister Frantisek Sulc put their signatures on the document.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala attended the signing ceremony. No other details were provided.

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Zelensky arrived in Prague on Thursday. In the Czech capital, he held talks with President Petr Pavel and other local officials. The Czech president said that a delegation of Czech experts would travel to Ukraine the following week to talk about expanding further cooperation with that country.