Italy’s court of appeals overturns decision on Russian businessman Uss’ extradition to US

ROME, July 7. /TASS/. Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation has reversed the decision to extradite Russian businessman Artyom Uss, who was detained in Italy at the United States’ request but later escaped, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, the decision was made in view of the fact that Uss was no longer staying in Italy.

Uss’ attorney told TASS that this decision concerns the US’ extradition request and his detention or house arrest because "Uss is no longer in Italy." "Since we don’t have any explanation, we cannot say whether the charges of oil smuggling have been dropped or not because the office of the prosecutor general substantiated the extradition revocation by the fact that such charges do not constitute a crime under Italian law," the attorney said.

However, according to ANSA, the investigation into Uss’ escape from house arrest continues.

Artyom Uss, the son of former Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Alexander Uss, was detained at Milan’s Malpensa Airport at the United States’ request on October 17, 2022. A court in Milan ordered that the Russian be extradited to the United States on two out of four charges put forward by the US Department of Justice, namely violations of sanctions and money laundering. On March 23, Uss disappeared from a rented apartment near Milan where he was under house arrest.

On April 4, his attorney Alexey Tikhomirov said that Uss was in Moscow and had shown up at the Russian interior ministry’s investigative department. A Russian court previously declared Uss internationally wanted in connection with a major money laundering case and demanded his extradition. Uss did not agree to be extradited to the United States but gave his consent to be extradited to Russia.