Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Odessa, Nikolayev regions

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Several explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Odessa and Nikolayev regions early on Friday, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported.

Traditionally, the authorities attribute these sounds to air defense systems.

According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, civil defense sirens have been turned on in the Ukrainian regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov and Cherkassy, as well as in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson.