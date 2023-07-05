Israeli serviceman killed in Jenin gunfighting

TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. An Israeli serviceman was killed in a gunfighting during the counterterrorist operation in the Jenin camp of Palestinian refugees in the West Bank late on Tuesday, the army press service reported.

"A serviceman was killed by live ammunition during the operation against terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin camp late on Tuesday," the report said.

The Israeli army began withdrawing from the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank late on Tuesday following two days of the counterterrorist operation.