OPEC International Seminar kicks off in Vienna

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. The 8th OPEC International Seminar which brings together representatives from top oil-exporting countries as well as chief executives from global energy majors is set to open its doors in Vienna, the capital of Austria. The Seminar will take place over two days, on July 5-6, at the Hofburg Palace.

The main theme of the event is "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition." TASS is the official media partner of the event.

According to the program posted on the Seminar’s website, eleven sessions will be held during the two-day discussion, where various topics pertaining to the development of the energy sector will be highlighted.

During the first day, discussions will largely cover the stability of energy markets and problems with their financing. Several ministers from OPEC and OPEC+ countries, including the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and chief executives of such energy companies as Eni, Saudi Aramco, TotalEnergies and OMV will take part in the panel sessions.

The second day of the Seminar will cover energy transition, eradication of energy poverty and diversification of economies in the face of climate change. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, will make a video address for Seminar participants at the start of the day.

The previous OPEC International Seminar was held five years ago, in June 2018. The event was attended by 950 delegates from 50 countries around the globe. The next seminar was initially scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.