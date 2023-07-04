Economic issues taking backseat to regional security at SCO, says Belarusian president

MINSK, July 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is currently forced to focus on regional security instead of the economy, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Today, we are seeing a complete breakdown of all rules and assumptions. So it’s no surprise that the SCO has to pay more attention to problems related to regional security and stability instead of economic issues. Firmly defending the principle of creating a fair world for all countries without exception, Minsk works consistently on various international platforms to find compromises and solutions," Lukashenko pointed out, addressing a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

Belarus became an SCO dialogue partner in 2010 and obtained observer status in 2015. A memorandum of Belarus’ obligations is expected to be signed at Tuesday’s meeting, which will launch the full membership procedure for the country. The draft document was approved by a decree from the Belarusian president in February.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 by six states: Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan. Pakistan and India joined the club in 2017. Iran became an SCO member at the Tuesday meeting. Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia currently hold observer status, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.