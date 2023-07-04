Maldives plans to work closely with SCO member countries — ambassador to India

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. The Republic of Maldives plans to work closely with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its member countries, High Commissioner of Maldives to India Ibrahim Shaheeb told TASS on Tuesday, after the archipelago state was granted the status of SCO dialogue partner.

"The Maldives’ commitment is to be an active and responsible Dialogue Partner of the organization, which embraces the values of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and the pursuit of common development," he said. "The Maldives will continue to work closely with the SCO and its member states on a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, health, environment, climate change, science and technology."