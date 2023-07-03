UN chief to attend SCO summit by video link — office

UNITED NATIONS, July 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will take part in the SCO summit on Tuesday and deliver a speech, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General himself <…> will be participating by video while he is in Trinidad and Tobago. So, he has to get up in the middle of the night to do that. And we will share with you his remarks," Haq told a TASS reporter.

Established in mid-June, 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is currently comprised of eight members, including the six founding members, namely, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the association.