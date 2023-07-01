Georgian legislature speaker says Ukraine’s sanctions on Georgian Airways are unfair

TBILISI, July 1. /TASS/. Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on Saturday labeled the sanctions that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky imposed on Georgian Airways as unfair.

"This is not the first harsh and unfair decision against the Georgian people in the context of the solidarity with Ukraine that we are showing," Papuashvili told reporters.

Zelensky earlier on Saturday approved sanctions on Georgian Airways for its resumption of flights to Russia. The founder of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili, was also subjected to Kiev's restrictions for a period of 10 years.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree abolishing the visas for Georgian nationals as of May 15. In another decree, he cancelled the ban on flights by Russian airlines to Georgia and on sales of tours to Georgia, which had been in effect since 2019. The Russian airline Azimut started flights to Georgia on May 19, and Georgian Airways made its first flight to Russia on May 20.