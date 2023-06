MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. An explosion rocked Kiev on Friday night, the Strana news outlet said.

No further details have been reported. There was no air raid alert.

Eyewitnesses told TASS that the explosion was so strong that it knocked out power in some neighborhoods.

"A very powerful explosion was heard. There was no air raid alert," one of the people said.

Another eyewitness said the explosion was clearly heard in the south of the city, which saw some areas lose power.