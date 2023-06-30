Zaporozhye NPP employees received no orders to leave plant — Rosatom

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is working in a normal mode, nobody has ordered the employees to leave the plant, Rosatom told TASS.

"The Zaporozhye NPP is working normally. The employees have not received any instructions. No one is going anywhere," the state corporation said, commenting on reports that the Zaporozhye NPP employees were allegedly ordered to leave the plant's territory.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate spread the information that the employees of the plant had allegedly been ordered to leave for Crimea by July 5. According to it, three Rosatom employees and several other employees of the plant left the plant.