Italian deputy premier sees no prospect for peace talks on Ukraine

ROME, June 30. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who doubles as the country’s foreign minister, says he sees no prospects for Ukrainian peace talks at this point.

"There are no prospects in sight for launching peace negotiations, because both Ukrainians and Russians are making harsh statements," he said during a broadcast by the Rete-4 television channel on Thursday evening.

According to Tajani, peace negotiations could be initiated by practical actions, such as "keeping the channels to transport Ukrainan grain to Africa open" and "creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP."

The Italian government believes that it is for Kiev to decide on preconditions for the peace talks. In March 2022, the country’s parliament approved a resolution on providing various aid to Ukraine, including military assistance. The list of Italian weapons and equipment supplied to the Kiev government has been classified. According to Tajani, his country’s military aid to Ukraine is worth around 1.5 billion euro.