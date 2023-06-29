BRICS ready to help with settlement in Ukraine, security dialogue — analyst

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. BRICS member countries are ready to help with the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and facilitate a security dialogue in the region, said Feng Shaolei, the dean of the School of Advanced International and Area Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai.

"BRICS member countries are ready to be guarantors of a ceasefire and I think that ultimately, step by step, we could shift to a negotiating process to resolve security issues in the region," he said during a discussion at the Valdai International Club, which was titled BRICS and the Political Economy of the New World Order.

"An effective balancing act and the laying of foundations for sustainable development are all necessary in order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," the analyst went on to say.

According to the scholar, the key priority of the upcoming BRICS summit will be "practical opposition to a return to the situation of the Cold War and the prevention of an even more terrible war and chaos."

The summit of BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24. Vincent Maguina, a spokesman for the president of South Africa, said at a news conference that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa would soon complete consultations with the BRICS leaders on the details of holding the summit.