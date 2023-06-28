Kremlin aide, papal peace envoy discuss situation with refugees — Archbishop Pezzi

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Refugee-related issues were the focus of talks between Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and visiting papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Russia Archbishop Pavel (Paolo) Pezzi told TASS on Thursday.

"The cardinal’s meeting with Ushakov was held in a good, positive atmosphere. The key topic was the humanitarian problem linked with refugees, including minors," he said, giving no further details.

Cardinal Zuppi, President of the Italian Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of Bologna, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening and began the second stage of his mission on Wednesday. According to the press office of the Holy See, his trip will last until June 29 and "the main purpose of the initiative is to encourage humanitarian gestures, which can contribute to facilitating a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace."

In early June, Cardinal Zuppi visited Kiev where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious leaders.