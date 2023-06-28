Zelensky asks lawmakers to mandate that officials, military staff be proficient in English

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s unicameral legislative body, that would officially designate English as a language for international communication in Ukraine, and would mandate that local government officials, military officers, policemen and prosecutors learn English.

"English is among the languages for international communication in Ukraine," the text of the bill, as published on the Rada's website, says.

Under one of the articles of the draft law, proficiency in English would be mandatory for the heads of local government bodies and their deputies, military officers serving under contract, prosecutors, tax and customs officials, and mid-and senior-level police officers, as well as the senior staff of other law enforcement agencies and civil defense services. Zelensky assigned the bill an "urgent" designation.

