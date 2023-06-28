Four Nagorno-Karabakh servicemen killed in Azerbaijanian shelling — media

YEREVAN, June 28. /TASS/. Four servicemen of the defense army of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh were killed in an artillery strike by Azerbaijanian forces last night, the Armenpress news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to it, at 1:30 a.m. (0:30 a.m. Moscow time) on Wednesday, "Azerbaijanian military units opened fire against the Armenian positions toward Martuni and Martakerta, using artillery."

Four Armenians were killed in the attack, the Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh reported.