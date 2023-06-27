Hungary against amendments to EU’s budget on additional aid to Ukraine — Orban

BUDAPEST, June 27. /TASS/. Hungary is against amendments to the European Union’s (EU) budget developed by the European Commission for providing additional aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday during consultations with European Council President Charles Michel, as well as colleagues from Belgium, Luxemburg, Slovakia, Croatia and Sweden.

"The European Commission’s proposal on amendments to the budget is unserious and it is out of the question. One cannot consent to Brussel’s intention to provide another 50 bln euro worth of aid to Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page.

PM noted the lack of information about the use of the EU’s funds sent to Ukraine.

"Brussels claims more funds from member states for covering the EU’s budget deficit triggered by growth of interest rates on previous joint borrowings, but it continues keeping back money due to Hungary and Poland," he stressed.

Orban also believes that the European Union, "instead of halting clandestine immigration, wants to allocate new billions for removing illegal migrants to Europe."