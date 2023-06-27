Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces announce ceasefire for Eid al-Adha holiday — TV

CAIRO, June 27. /TASS/. Head of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) has announced a unilateral ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

The three-day ceasefire will take effect on Tuesday.

The Al-Hadath TV channel reported on Monday, citing an RSF spokesperson, that ceasefire consultations between the opposing parties had been postponed until after Eid al-Adha, which will end on July 2 this year.

The previous three-day ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces officially ended last Wednesday. However, armed clashes between the parties had resumed in the country’s capital on Tuesday. The parties to the Sudan conflict declared more than ten ceasefires in the past two months but none of them was fully implemented.

The situation in Sudan escalated because of disagreements between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the capital of Khartoum. According to Sudan’s Health Ministry, over 3,000 people have been killed and at least 6,000 have suffered wounds in the fighting.