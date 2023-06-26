Cameroon's embassy hopes president will come to Russia-Africa summit

ALEXIN /Tula Region/, June 26. /TASS/. Cameroonian President Paul Biya may come to the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, if his schedule allows it, Justin Tanga Biang, second adviser at Cameroon’s Embassy in Russia, told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the Engineers of the Future forum.

"Of course, we hope he will be here," the diplomat said when asked if the Cameroonian leader had received an invitation to the summit.

According to the embassy adviser, the decision on the president's attendance will depend on his schedule. "If he is busy, he will send someone to represent him," he said.

On June 20, the summit's website said it would be held on July 27-28. Previously, the dates for the summit and the Russia-Africa Economic Forum were set as July 26-29.