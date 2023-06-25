Vietnam’s prime minister arrives in China in first visit in seven years

HANOI, June 26. /TASS/. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in China on Sunday, in the first official visit by a Vietnamese prime minister in seven years.

The prime minister is set to hold talks with the Chinese leadership and take part in the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin from June 27-29, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang for talks on measures for strengthening bilateral relations. Vietnam stands for building political trust, continued defense and security cooperation and intensified trade and economic relations with China.

Vietnam is China's fourth largest international trading partner and the largest within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. In 2022, trade between the two countries reached $175 billion, a quarter of all trade between China and ASEAN.