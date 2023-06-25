EU’s 27 foreign ministers convening in Luxembourg to discuss attempted mutiny in Russia

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. The recent attempted mutiny in Russia will be the centerpiece of the regular meeting of foreign ministers from the 27 EU member countries that is scheduled to take place in Luxembourg on Monday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has told reporters in Brussels.

The situation in Russia has found a place on the agenda along with the traditional items: the conflict in Ukraine and support for Kiev.

Besides, the ministers plan to adopt the 9th package of sanctions against Iran over the country’s alleged human rights violations.