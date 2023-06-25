Greece’s ruling New Democracy winning 40-44% at parliamentary election — exit polls

ATHENS, June 25. /TASS/. Greece’s ruling right-wing New Democracy party led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is leading Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to exit polls released by the leading television channels.

Thus, New Democracy is scoring from 40.0 to 44.0% of votes. The key opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, is winning 16.1-19.1% of votes. Next are the left-wing PASOK - Movement for Change with 10-13%, the Communist Party with 7.2-9.2%, and the right-wing party Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) with 2.3-4.3% Other contenders for parliamentary seats are the far-right NIKI party (2.3-4.3%), the Course of Freedom political movement (2-4%), the far-right Spartans party (4-6%), and the formerly parliamentary MeRA25 party (2-4%).

A party needs to win more than three percent of votes to make it into parliament.

The exit polls were conducted by ALCO, MARC, METRON ANALYSIS, MRB, Pulse, and GPO pollsters.