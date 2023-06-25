Erdogan, Stoltenberg discuss developments in Russia, Sweden’s membership in NATO

ANKARA, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the recent developments in Russia and issues of Sweden’s membership in NATO, the Turkish president’s office said on Sunday.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the recent developments in Russia. It was stated that the decrease of tension in Russia prevented irreversible humanitarian catastrophes in the Ukrainian arena," it said.

Apart from that, the sides discussed the issue of Sweden’s membership in the alliance. "It was stated that Turkey continues to be positive about Sweden’s membership but legislative changes have no sense as long as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (outlawed in Turkey) freely organize actions in that country," it added.

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, which yielded a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting its advance to Moscow to return back to its field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute PMC Wagner troops who took part in the mutiny because of their "combat merits.".