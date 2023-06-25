Attempted mutiny in Russia to be focus of EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. The consequences of the attempted armed rebellion in Russia will top the agenda of a regular monthly meeting of top EU diplomats in Luxembourg on Monday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday after a meeting of the National Security Council, where the recent development in Russia were discussed.

He said that the situation in Russia after PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt against the regular army would be a central topic at the EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg. Belgium will be represented by Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

According to the Belgian top diplomat, there are 780 Belgian nationals in Russia, with dozens of them staying in Russia’s southern regions. She said that Belgian diplomats managed to get in touch with all of them to make sure that they are all right.

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason and vowed that measures against the trouble-makers would be tough.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, which yielded a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting its advance to Moscow to return back to its field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute PMC Wagner troops who took part in the mutiny because of their "combat merits."