Kiev can count on EU membership if it carries out necessary reforms - top Italian diplomat

ROME, June 25. /TASS/. Italy "will do everything for Ukraine to join the European Union" if it complies with the community's rules and carries out reforms, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Il Messaggero newspaper on Sunday.

"We will do everything for it [Ukraine] to join. Of course, on condition that Kiev complies with EU rules and carries out the necessary reforms, for example in the fight against corruption. We hope for an accelerated path for Ukraine, as for the Western Balkans," he said.

When asked whether Rome supported Kiev's accession to NATO, the top diplomat pointed to the need for a "gradual path." "The first step is the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council and the resumption of the path of enlargement begun in Bucharest in 2008, after the end of the conflict," Tajani pointed out.

The top Italian diplomat added that he welcomed the diplomatic efforts of the Vatican and Turkey for a peace settlement. At the same time, he noted that for Rome "there is only a just peace, which implies the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.".