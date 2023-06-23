Chances of Ukrainian attempt to retake ZNPP, nuclear disaster grow — nuclear official

MELITOPOL, June 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s claims that Russia was allegedly plotting a provocation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was an attempt to get the public prepared for a possible nuclear incident caused by a violent Ukrainian takeover of the facility, a Russian nuclear official told TASS in an interview.

"The hysteria around the ZNPP, which Zelensky had joined, brings us to a conclusion that it is a preventive information campaign related to consequences of their violent takeover. According to my forecast, the likelihood of a violent takeover of the plant has increased significantly. But it is not the takeover that should be feared, it is the risk of nuclear contamination of tens of thousands of square kilometers that may occur as a result of the use of force," adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company Renat Karchaa said.

In his opinion, the Kiev regime’s counter-offensive has totally failed, and the government needs to somehow deliver the news to the collective West.

"Their real masters incite them to continue hostilities, and the mad Ukrainian regime may try to regain control over the NPP by force, under the false pretext of ‘saving the world from the nuclear disaster.’ That is why they have been spreading false news and fanning hysteria," Karchaa said.

"They have used and will continue to use the ZNPP for attaining its goals, and they have no concern for nuclear security. However, games with nuclear facilities are unacceptable," he added.

Zelensky said earlier that he had alerted the US, Brazil, India, China, Europe, the East and Africa about an alleged terrorist act plotted by Russia at the Zaporozhye NPP involving the release of radiation. The video message was posted just hours after it was announced that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi would arrive in Russia on June 23. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelensky's statement "yet another lie.".