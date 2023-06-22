Pentagon doubts practical aspects of supplying ATACMS systems to Kiev

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The United States has doubts about practical aspects of delivering MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to the Kiev government, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper has said.

"I think there are many capabilities that are useful. When we have looked at ATACMS, we have also taken into account other practical considerations like availability and also whether there are substitute systems," she said, addressing a session of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday. "Right now we are seeing the effectiveness of the Storm Shadow system provided by the UK."

"My concerns to the practical aspects of availability and whether there are other systems like Storm Shadow," she said, when asked why the United States has refused to deliver ATACMS to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to the Kiev government will not be a game changer on the ground.