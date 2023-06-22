Ukraine Recovery Conference participants vow to provide 60 billion euro to Kiev

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. The participants of the international Ukraine Recovery Conference, which ended in London on Thursday, promised to pledge 60 billion euro to Kiev in the coming years, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced after the event.

"We had not envisaged this to be a pledging conference; nevertheless, today, at this conference, we can total an announcement of combined 60 billion euros in support to Ukraine. And therefore I particularly welcome the EU’s announcement of 50 billion euros’ worth of EU budget support for Ukraine over the next three years, supported by 3 billion dollars’ worth of World Bank guarantees over the same period," Cleverly said, underscoring that this steady foreign support in the mid-term will allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability.

Cleverly added that businesses are also ready to support Ukraine. According to the Foreign Secretary, over 500 companies from 42 states, including Google, Siemens, Uber and others, have already vowed to provide support to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the European Commission announced a new aid package for Ukraine for 2027. In order to collect these 50 billion euro, the European Commission requested that member states make additional contributions to the EU budget, which does not have the funds to allocate a new aid package for Kiev without cutting programs for EU member states themselves.