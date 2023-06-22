EU transfers another tranche of 1.5 bln euros to Ukraine — EC President

BRUSSELS, June 22. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) transferred another monthly tranche of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine on Thursday as part of a program designed for 2023 with a total volume of 18 billion euros, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Twitter.

"Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom," she tweeted.

The total volume of the EU macro-financial assistance program for 2023 is 18 billion euros, or 1.5 billion per month. This money is used to cover the current budgetary expenses of the Kiev regime.

The head of the European Commission also promised Ukraine that "more will come" recalling that on Tuesday the European Commission proposed a new program of assistance to Kiev until 2027.

Von der Leyen did not specify that until 2027, the European Commission had proposed that the EU countries allocate 50 billion euros to Kiev, that is, an average of 12.5 billion euros per year, which is almost one and a half times less than the 18 billion euros allocated by the European Union for 2023. In order to collect these 50 billion euros, the European Commission turned to the EU countries for additional contributions to the budget of the community, which does not have funds, in order to allocate a new support program to Kiev, without cutting programs for the EU states themselves.