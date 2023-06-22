Air raid alert declared across Ukraine, blasts rock Krivoi Rog, Kharkov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. An air raid warning has been cancelled in most Ukrainian regions, according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

As of 2:40 a.m. Moscow time, the warning was only valid in the Nikolayev and Odessa regions. The air defense system was working in the area, the TSN TV channel reported.

An air threat warning has been enforced in the Kiev and ten more Ukrainian regions in the country’s central, northern and eastern parts, as well as Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Explosions hit Kremenchug, Krivoi Tog and Kharkov, according to Ukrainian media.