`Task accomplished’: Kazakhstan explains its move to cancel Astana format meetings

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. The decision to no longer hold meetings on Syria in Kazakhstan is due to the fact that the Astana format has successfully accomplished its mission, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry pointed to the fact that the political situation in the Middle East is changing dramatically. Among other things, attempts are being made to revive diplomatic ties between Damascus and other Arab nations, Syria has resumed its membership in the League of Arab States, while Ankara has been seeking to restore its relationship with Damascus, the ministry said.

According to it, relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, two prominent Muslim nations with opposing views on the Syrian conflict, have been improving. "Syria gradually exiting its regional isolation may be seen as a sign of the Astana process having successfully accomplished its task," the Foreign Ministry explained.

The platform’s original goals, which included setting up de-escalation zones, putting an end to the bloodshed between the parties to the conflict and reducing human casualties have been attained, Kazakhstan’s diplomacy agency insisted.

Earlier today, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said the latest Astana format meeting, which just ended in Kazakhstan’s capital, would be its last. His Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also special presidential envoy to the Middle East and Africa, said the decision was made at Kazakhstan’s initiative.