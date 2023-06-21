US to provide additional $1.3 bln aid to Ukraine — Department of State

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. The US will provide additional $1.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

"We will provide $1.3 billion of additional aid to help Ukraine <…>. We are going to invest over $520 mln to help Ukraine overhaul its energy grid," Blinken said speaking at the Ukraine Recovery conference in London.

The diplomat also noted that the US will allocate "$657 mln to help modernize its border crossings, its railways, its ports, other critical infrastructure that connects country with Europe," as well as "$100 mln for digitizing Ukraine’s customs and other systems to boost speed and to cut corruption and $35 mln to help Ukrainian businesses and entrepreneurs."

According to the Pentagon, in total, the United States has provided Ukraine with almost $40 billion in military aid alone since the start of Russia's special military operation.